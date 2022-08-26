Two Samas nods validate Emtee's hard work

Although his exit from Ambitiouz Entertainment was rocky, he also admits that during the time when he was signed under it, that relationship worked for him at that time and thus gave him the platform that he needed to grow his brand. He is now ready to create a legacy that he has always desired.
“That has always been the mission for me from day one, way before I even signed, so leaving was a huge shift for me. I am naturally a patient guy, so I believe this new space I find myself in, a place that is not crowded or busy with too many opinions, will not only give me perspective as an artist but will also afford me the balance that I desperately need to be a father to my children,” he said.
“Being disciplined now more than ever is at the top of my list. I have my two sons looking up to me and that means making moves that will inspire them and benefit them in the end."
Emtee has also signed his first artist Lolli Natives, who released his debut album last Friday. The Roll Up hitmaker said he feels like a proud father and is equally proud of himself for making such a big move. He adds that Lolli Native's release is also proof that he has turned a new leaf and that his focus levels have peaked.
“I am in a different place in my life right now. I take my time with my craft and don’t allow the spectators to pressure me to release. So taking my time will ensure that I release a strong product rather than releasing something that is below par."
In this new era, Emtee finds himself looking within in order to heal and rebuild himself.
“I believe that God gives His toughest challenges to His strongest soldiers and that is exactly what I went through. A tough period that challenged me from my personal life to my career and business. But I knew I had to make things right from within first to continue building a worthwhile legacy. That is what I have been busy with privately and I am extremely intentional with this part of my journey."
Emtee plans to release his next EP DIY 3, which is a as part of his trilogy of work that started in 2014.
“I am extremely honoured to be nominated against these hard-working artists because that says a lot about my own work. I wouldn't be surprised if 25K or A-Reece take the awards because they are amazing artists. I wish them all the luck.
"At the end of it all, I want my story to show that where you are going is not determined by where you come from. I am from a very poor, disadvantaged background where if I would go back now, I would probably be insulted because I am speaking too much English. But I have made something of myself even though I am from the bottom-bottom. I want kids to believe in themselves because I am proof that success is possible."
Image: Darryl Hammond.
For rapper Emtee being nominated for two South African Music Awards (Samas) is testament that he has been working despite being away from the limelight.
Logan, which is his fifth body of work, received two nods for this year’s 28th edition of the awards in the Best Hip Hop Album and Artist of the Year categories.
“A lot of people have had this idea that I went missing in action because maybe I am not moving at the pace that everyone would expect me to. So these two nominations, on their own, are testament that I am working. Maybe not at the pace that everyone desires but work is being done. I feel it was just destined to be and I am grateful that there are people who are watching and are paying close attention,” he said.
The nominated album was recorded under his own recording label – Emtee Records – that he formed after his very public exit from Ambitiouz Entertainment, a label he does not hide his dislike towards.
According to Emtee, Logan contains some of his purest work that showcases a talent that he has, for the longest time, suppressed due to work politics. He also admits that being independent is both easy and difficult, and always requires extreme discipline from him.
“It’s an album that is dear to my heart and that is why I named it after my second son. It is proof that I am capable of succeeding on my own and that leaving that other label was the right decision," Emtee said, adding that the album was also a product of all the frustrations he went through, including his public outbursts that he channeled to the music.
“Creating Logan meant I had all the creative power. So, I took my time with it and I don’t regret doing so. It was also a different process because I didn’t have a long list of people to submit it to for approval nor was there pressure or deadlines. Everything was up to me,” he said.
Emtee: They will school you about everything but financial literacy
