Meet the cast of Real Housewives of Cape Town
Reality show premieres next month
SA will once again be captivated by yet another Real Housewives spinoff, this time following around women in Cape Town.
The reality TV show Real Housewives of Cape Town is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic on July 10 and will follow seven of the Mother City’s most extravagant wives.
This is the 17th international version of the franchise, and the fourth to be adapted in Africa.
The others are Real Housewives of Johannesburg, Real Housewives of Durban and Real Housewives of Lagos.
Meet the cast below:
Born and bred in KwaZulu-Natal, Beverley Steyn is an entrepreneur and businesswoman who moved to Cape Town five years ago.
Steyn is a property owner and investor with interests in commercial, warehouse and residential property. She loves planes, yachts, fast cars and a luxury lifestyle.
Designer labels are her weakness and she collects diamonds, which are also her birthstone.
She describes herself as highly disciplined, passionate and creative and believes that anything is possible in life and refuses to stand back for anyone.
Rushda Moosajee, who is professionally and fondly known as RushTush, has an impressive social media presence and fitness empire, with a global following of over 70,000 and almost three million impressions per week on Instagram alone.
The qualified personal trainer and online coach is a mother of three boys and in her own words says, “I’m not one for drama but I will always stand up for what is right”.
Housewife number three, Loveline Abinokhauno, aka Mrs Leo, is a blogger and momfluencer.
She is also a successful entrepreneur who owns a concierge and events company called La Prive Concierge & Even.
Mrs Leo has been married for 14 years and mother to three girls and one boy.
Originally from North West, she is an advocate for sisterhood and is using her social media platform to connect with women across the globe.
Thato Montse is an entrepreneur, strategist, designer, thinker and wine connoisseur, and has a Garagiste wine making diploma and is a member of BLACC – the Black Cellar Club.
Her love for wine has led her to create her own brand, Thato Wines, and aims to reposition wine as something to be appreciated and enjoyed by everyone – not just old, white men.
She describes herself as controversial, authentic, unfiltered, unapologetic, fun and explosive.
Camilla McDowell is described as a humanitarian, creative, vintage car collector, beekeeper, entrepreneur and public speaker. McDowell is a family -focused lady who has earned her seat on the throne as The Queen of Constantia.
This flower fanatic and antique expert is highly adaptable and at home everywhere and is known for making unforgettable entrances at every social gathering she attends with her roaring vintage Rolls Royce Moonshadow, opulence and luxury seep through her veins and she has nothing to prove to anyone.
Kutazwa ‘Rooksy’ Gqirana, born in Gqeberha and now a proud Capetonian, describes herself as a go-getter and hustler. Rooksy is a lover of beautiful things, especially interior decor.
Through her company, Style Boutique SA, she sells the latest trends in fashion for both men and women. When at home, Rooksy will be found in the kitchen where she loves baking and trying out new recipes.
She would love to have her own cookbook one day.
Lastly, Lulwando "Lue" Tukwayo completes the cast.
A glamorous and stylish property entrepreneur who is originally from Khayelitsha and is a property entrepreneur.
The digital creator and mom of three is a qualified chartered accountant, with a passion of working with community-based organisations that address issues of GBV and is the founder of an NGO called Wings to Learn.
She says: “I speak my mind. I can be misunderstood, but I’ve learned to embrace that.”
