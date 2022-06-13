Meet the cast of Real Housewives of Cape Town

SA will once again be captivated by yet another Real Housewives spinoff, this time following around women in Cape Town.

The reality TV show Real Housewives of Cape Town is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic on July 10 and will follow seven of the Mother City’s most extravagant wives.

This is the 17th international version of the franchise, and the fourth to be adapted in Africa.

The others are Real Housewives of Johannesburg, Real Housewives of Durban and Real Housewives of Lagos.

Meet the cast below:

Born and bred in KwaZulu-Natal, Beverley Steyn is an entrepreneur and businesswoman who moved to Cape Town five years ago.

Steyn is a property owner and investor with interests in commercial, warehouse and residential property. She loves planes, yachts, fast cars and a luxury lifestyle.

Designer labels are her weakness and she collects diamonds, which are also her birthstone.

She describes herself as highly disciplined, passionate and creative and believes that anything is possible in life and refuses to stand back for anyone.