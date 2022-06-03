Londie adjusts to real life after reality show
Star says she wants to do her music but will consider another season of reality show
The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Londie London says adjusting to life post the reality TV show has been both good and a little challenging, considering people’s comments.
And while she recently trended on Twitter about her marriage being on the rocks, a conversation she quickly shut down during the interview by swiftly saying “cut, cut, cut”, claiming she is more focused on the birth of her second child. ..
