Introducing The Real Housewives of Lagos from Carolyna Hutchings to Laura Ikeji

Move up and move on The Real Housewives of Durban, because The Real Housewives of Lagos are here to snatch your wigs.

Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer will headline the inaugural season of the popular international format as it’s given a Nigerian twist.

The show following the fab lives of the six most luxurious women in Lagos is set to premiere exclusively on Showmax on April 8.

“As an African brand, showcasing and telling African stories is at the core of our content production, so we are excited to be partnering with NBCUniversal Formats to bring The Real Housewives of Lagos to our subscribers,” said Candice Fangueiro, head of content at Showmax Africa.

“The Real Housewives of Durban, now in its second season, has smashed viewing records and delighted fans. Our Nigerian subscribers are in for a treat with the local edition.”

Viewers will be introduced to Hutchings, who is a mother of three and CEO of real estate, oil, gas and agriculture company Hutchings Limited.