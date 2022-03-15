Introducing The Real Housewives of Lagos from Carolyna Hutchings to Laura Ikeji
The show following the fab lives of the six most luxurious women in Lagos is set to premiere exclusively on Showmax on April 8
Move up and move on The Real Housewives of Durban, because The Real Housewives of Lagos are here to snatch your wigs.
Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer will headline the inaugural season of the popular international format as it’s given a Nigerian twist.
The show following the fab lives of the six most luxurious women in Lagos is set to premiere exclusively on Showmax on April 8.
“As an African brand, showcasing and telling African stories is at the core of our content production, so we are excited to be partnering with NBCUniversal Formats to bring The Real Housewives of Lagos to our subscribers,” said Candice Fangueiro, head of content at Showmax Africa.
“The Real Housewives of Durban, now in its second season, has smashed viewing records and delighted fans. Our Nigerian subscribers are in for a treat with the local edition.”
Viewers will be introduced to Hutchings, who is a mother of three and CEO of real estate, oil, gas and agriculture company Hutchings Limited.
Then there is former footballer Christopher Kanu’s wife Ikeji, who is a social media influencer, author and entrepreneur. She is a mother of two.
Never been married before is lawyer Ikokwu. She is also the co-founder and CEO of hair brand Good Hair Ltd, and Brass and Copper Restaurant & Lounge.
Lawani-Adebayo is a mother of three and married to musician and photographer Segun Wealth. She is a famous celebrity stylist, fashion designer and CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire.
Ojo is a renowned Nollywood actor, producer, TikToker, influencer, entrepreneur and CEO of Fepris Limited. She is a divorced mother of two.
Lastly, it’s Timmer, who is a PR expert and chief executive director at Six Sixteen Agency. The married mother of one is the creative director of online fashion retailer, Lure Fashion Limited. She is also an online content creator, YouTuber and entrepreneur.
“The Real Housewives of Lagos has long been anticipated by fans of the franchise across Africa, and we’re excited to finally bring it to your screens,” said Busola Tejumola, executive head of content and West Africa channels at MultiChoice Nigeria.
“The show will explore the rich culture and lifestyle of Africa’s largest megacity, Lagos, through the eyes of six of the city’s most glamorous women. Each of these women is unique, fabulous and watch-worthy. We are certain that our viewers will enjoy the ride.”
