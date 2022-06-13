Afro-pop singer Rae dies

Afro-pop and jazz singer Mandilakhe Nhose, known as Rae in the music scene, has died.

Nhose, 44, who is known for her album Kwenzekile that she released with Gallo Records in 2006, died on Sunday her family has confirmed through a statement. The cause of her death was not revealed.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved mother, daughter sister, colleague, friend and wife. She passed on in the morning of June 12. Details of her funeral will be released in due time,” the statement read.

Rae released albums such as Ayoba and What's Next. She came back into the music industry in 2020, releasing a single titled Uthando Lwangempela.