My body gives me reason to feel awesome, Minnie Dlamini says

Minnie Dlamini looked stunning at the polo on Saturday as she continued to show off her slimmer figure, describing it as the best shape in her adult life.

Dlamini hosted the Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park held in Steyn City, which was all about the glitz and glamour.

Speaking to Sowetan, Dlamini spoke about her impressive fitness journey.

Being a new mother, Dlamini explained how proud she was to witness what her body did when she was pregnant. In the same breath she knew how important it was for her to lose the weight and “own the best version of her body”.

“I’ve introduced a healthy diet into my daily routine and I exercise quite often. I had to pay homage to myself and all the other women to show them that it’s possible to snap back after having a baby," Dlamini said.

“I believe my body is better than it’s ever been.”

Other A-listers in attendance included The Real Housewives of Durban cast members Kgomotso Ndungane and Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco, The Wife stars Kwenzo Ngcobo and Bonko Khoza, influencer Kefilwe Mabote, former Miss SA Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni and media personality Khaya Dlanga.