Fashion & Beauty

My body gives me reason to feel awesome, Minnie Dlamini says

TV personality credits healthy diet

02 May 2022 - 14:00
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Minnie Dlamini at the Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park at Steyn City.
Minnie Dlamini at the Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park at Steyn City.
Image: Austin Malema

Minnie Dlamini looked stunning at the polo on Saturday as she continued to show off her slimmer figure, describing it as the best shape in her adult life.

Dlamini hosted the Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park held in Steyn City, which was all about the glitz and glamour.

Speaking to Sowetan, Dlamini spoke about her impressive fitness journey.

Being a new mother, Dlamini explained how proud she was to witness what her body did when she was pregnant.  In the same breath she knew how important it was for her to lose the weight and “own the best version of her body”. 

“I’ve introduced a healthy diet into my daily routine and I exercise quite often. I had to pay homage to myself and all the other women to show them that it’s possible to snap back after having a baby," Dlamini said.

“I believe my body is better than it’s ever been.” 

Other A-listers in attendance included The Real Housewives of Durban cast members Kgomotso Ndungane and Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco, The Wife stars Kwenzo Ngcobo and Bonko Khoza, influencer Kefilwe Mabote, former Miss SA Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni and media personality Khaya Dlanga.

Dlamini stunned in a red creation designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee.

“I’m so glad to be here, I’m glad to be working again. Lockdown was a lot for everyone, so it’s truly good to be out again,” she said 

“Anything that merges sports with fashion and entertainment is a given that I wouldn’t mind hosting.”

“I grew up playing sports my whole life. People who know me know how much of a sports lover I am. But those who don’t know my sports background and only know me as an actor and entertainer were quite perplexed by my move into sports presenting.”

