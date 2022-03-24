Thobela FM, Phalaphala FM jazz up their line-ups
Lejoy returns as The Weekend Breakfast host
Radio broadcaster and cast member of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg season 2, Lethabo “Lejoy” Mathatho, is back on radio.
Mathatho rejoins Thobela FM as a host of the station’s The Weekend Breakfast as of April 1.
The station’s morning drive show Ditlalemeso will now be broadcast for three hours from 6am to 9am Monday to Friday.
The show will be hosted by Lenny T Legodi and Poelano “Madam Speaker” Setoaba.
Thobela FM has also announced that it was increasing night talk show Moremogolo that is hosted by Happiness Maake due to demand.
The show will now air from 10pm and 1am for four days a week.
Kgabo “The C-Lecta boy” Mokgonyana will now host Thobela FM’s Top 30 Charts show on Saturdays.
Mokgonyana has been hosting Party Time and producing Ditlameso breakfast show.
The station show E ba le nna, which was introduced last year, airing from Monday to Friday between 1pm and 3pm, will continue with its focus on continental issues, service delivery, economic matters, the empowerment of men and women, and labourers in the formal and informal sectors.
The show will still be hosted by Nkgadimeng Kekana.
Madikana Matjila, Thobela FM’s business manager, said about the new changes: “I am excited that the station will now maximise its reach to offer audio-visual content on our different digital platforms in a form hybrid shows. These changes will also connect us better with our listeners and position the station as the epicentre for knowledge and entertainment.”
Still in Polokwane, Phalaphala FM welcomes Sammy Khwashaba who will be hosting Reggae Music Show on Saturday from 12 noon to 2pm.
Vhandilani, the station’s breakfast show, will be co-hosted by Terry “The Big Dude” Mudau and a surprise presenter who will be revealed in due course.
The afternoon drive show, Dzia Orowa, that airs from 3pm to 6pm on Monday to Friday, will continue to be co-presented by Shandu “DJ Shhh” Lukhwareni and Tico Liphadzi.
The dynamic Mpande Mulaudzi, popularly known as Miss P, will take over Phenyadzinwe – the 9pm to 12am slot. Humbulani Nengovhela will join the Saturday show Nambi ya Dzinambi from 9am to 11am.
Jones “Mr Lover Lover” Netshipise will host Vhugalatenga on Sundays from 10am to 2pm, while veteran radio presenter Mpho Nefale will continue to host the 6pm to 9pm show Devhula ha Vhembe.
Phalaphala FM business manager Madikana Matjila said: “We are excited to see this station making this huge traction in the way we serve our audience and believe that these changes will help us grow this brand to reach greater heights.”
According to the October 2021 Radio Audience Measurement Survey (RAMS), Phalaphala FM has 1.3-million listenership, while Thobela FM stands at 3-million.
