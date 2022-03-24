Thobela FM, Phalaphala FM jazz up their line-ups

Radio broadcaster and cast member of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg season 2, Lethabo “Lejoy” Mathatho, is back on radio.

Mathatho rejoins Thobela FM as a host of the station’s The Weekend Breakfast as of April 1.

The station’s morning drive show Ditlalemeso will now be broadcast for three hours from 6am to 9am Monday to Friday.

The show will be hosted by Lenny T Legodi and Poelano “Madam Speaker” Setoaba.

Thobela FM has also announced that it was increasing night talk show Moremogolo that is hosted by Happiness Maake due to demand.

The show will now air from 10pm and 1am for four days a week.

Kgabo “The C-Lecta boy” Mokgonyana will now host Thobela FM’s Top 30 Charts show on Saturdays.

Mokgonyana has been hosting Party Time and producing Ditlameso breakfast show.