How Sefolo left safety of auditing job for rocky path to fashion stardom

Designer ignored criticism to pursue his true love

Meet Otsile Sefolo, auditor turned fashion designer who hails from Pretoria and is responsible for the plethora of extravagant looks we’ve seen adorned by our local celebrities. Sefolo of Otiz Seflo recently dressed Real Housewives of Durban’s Nonku Williams for their season 2 reunion show and a month ago made the much-talked-about Faith Nketsi wedding dress, which he revealed took two days to complete.



We sat down with the 35-year-old fashioner to share on the beginning of his 14-year long career of making memorable garments. ..