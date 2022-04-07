Bonang – a fitting host for Real Housewives of Lagos

Matheba, who has been in and out of Mzansi since her big move to the US last year, said agreeing to host the gala launch on Thursday night was a no brainer as someone who loves Nigeria and its culture

TV personality Bonang Matheba will host the launch of the anticipated Real Housewives of Lagos spin-off that is set to premiere on Friday.



Matheba, who has been in and out of Mzansi since her big move to the US last year, said agreeing to host the gala launch on Thursday night was a no brainer as someone who loves Nigeria and its culture...