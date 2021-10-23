Halala! Prince Kaybee is a father to be

Prince Kaybee and his partner Zola Mhlongo are expecting their first baby together.

Media personality Zola aka Zeelovin took to her Instagram timeline sharing pictures of her baby bump when making the announcement.

“God has awarded me the opportunity to move into the next phase of my life. I am a yummy mummy. Being your mother has been the most sacred duty I have ever taken on. My child you are the epitome of love. We haven't even met you yet but you have already changed so much in our lives. For that we are truly blessed ... We cannot wait to meet you,” she wrote.

Fans have been questioning whether Kaybee and Zola are still an item because Prince Kaybee has remained mum on the pregnancy news on social media.

However, the DJ told SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE that they were still madly in love and that they had decided to keep their relationship low-key since the “cheating and nudes” saga.

“We're still together ... she's not going anywhere,” Prince Kaybee said.

Speaking about his relationship with his girlfriend, the DJ said he was grateful to have met Zola as she had been there for him and is helping him unlearn some of the things he had grown accustomed to as a young boy.

“I'm easily triggered ... it's not easy [turning the other cheek] psychologically how I grew up. You need to stand up for yourself as a man. As a boy it's too much responsibility, so for me it f***ed with my mind for a very long time, [until] I met the girl of my dreams and we've been trying and trying ... those kind of little things, gestures of love, they change you.”