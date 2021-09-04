Entertainment

WATCH | Prince Kaybee finally meets Kenyan singer Polaris - whose career he helped launch

04 September 2021 - 15:46
Pauline Wendo, better known as Polaris, was spotted performing alongside Prince Kaybee nearly a year after he discovered her talent.
Image: Prince Kaybee/ Instagram

Prince Kaybee has expressed his joy at finally meeting Kenyan singer Polaris, who left him blown away with her voice back in 2020 after he saw a clip of her singing.

Pauline Wendo, better known as Polaris, was an up-and-coming sensation in Kenya when Prince Kaybee came across the recording artist singing on a Prince Kaybee beat the star had uploaded to social media. 

In awe of her vocals, the singer and Kaybee brought their musical genius together to work on the song Umenitosha (Visualizer), which Kaybee featured on his latest album Fourth Republic.

In the latest turn of events, Prince Kaybee was recently in Kenya on tour as restrictions on travel and attending events lift across the globe. The star took to social media to gush with fans about finally getting a chance to meet Polaris for the first time and perform alongside her at one of his banging shows.

In the video, the crowd can be seen going wild to Kaybee's beat and the Kenyan star's vocals.

Check it out here:

Though many have been loving the pair's collaboration, Prince Kaybee has also had to defend Polaris from online attacks. 

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker shared a video of the Kenyan singer on his social media platforms, lifting the lid on how he posted a video making a beat and how blown away he was after listening to the same beat with vocals.

After sharing the video, Kaybee found himself having to block xenophobic remarks and comments against the singer on Twitter.

He made it clear he wouldn't allow such behaviour from tweeps, after giving a few fiery clap backs.

One blazing hot clap back saw Kaybee telling a tweep how his brain was affected by the overwhelming blonde colour on his head. 

