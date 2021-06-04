Time for SA to follow Mayweather example

Boxing SA cannot carry the traditional stick and ignore celebrity bouts in professional tournaments, warned Khulile Radu, who was reacting to the mooted idea of incorporating celebrity fights in tournaments to broaden the horizon.

This has become the way to go, especially in the US where retired former five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather has taken the leading role. Millions of people around the world will watch his exhibition match against YouTube star Logan Paul in Miami on Monday morning. Mayweather dominated the fistic sport for decades and compiled a perfect 50-0 fight record. Paul has 20-million subscribers and only fought once as a professional and he lost that fight on points to fellow YouTuber KSI.

Paul’s base salary is reported to be $250,000 plus 10% of the fight’s pay-per-view earnings. Mayweather’s base salary is a reported $10m with a 50% pay-per-view take.

The fight will form part of a card that will feature some professional bouts including Badou Jack against Dervin Colina.

Radu, who has been tasked by BSA with fashioning a masterplan to inform the implementation of key aspects of BSA’s priorities, which are aimed at renewing and transforming the fistic spot, said: “Boxing cannot go lower than where it is now; something new has got be introduced and celebrity fights are the way. We need to adapt and make boxing live this era but only if we are serious about renewing boxing. Luckily a whole lot of them here are trained by professional boxers. Clearly they know the basics for exhibitions fights.”

It is understood that Kabelo Motsamai, popular known as Prince Kaybee, Siyabonga Nene, alias Big Zulu, Refiloe Maele Phoolo who is professionally known as Cassper Nyovest and Khutso “King Monada” Kgatle have raised their hands in showcasing their fighting skills.

“All we need to do is look at health issues. They will fight with head guards and we make a round last only for a minute and half,” he said. “You have professional doctors who will conduct prefight medicals and weigh-ins and we have officials from Boxing SA. All these people will be remunerated for their extra services.”