Phupholethu is named after musician's son

TNS living his dream with second album

09 April 2021 - 10:09

House music producer and vocalist TNS says becoming a father for the first time changed how he sees things in life.

The musician, real name Nkazimulo Ngema, who was raised by his grandparents after losing his parents at a young age wants nothing but to be a great example to his one-year-old son Phupholethu, whose name means "our dream"...

