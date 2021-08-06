Radio awards are a stamp of approval for LTK
Entertainer was named best afternoon drive presenter twice
Radio firecracker Lucky “LTK” Komanisi is the undisputed champion of afternoon drive and he has two consecutive accolades from SA Radio Awards to show for it.
The 35-year-old entertainer has been shaking off PBS radio for the last six years, piloting Motsweding FM’s afternoon drive show, Gotetsa Mosha. ..
