WATCH | Prince Kaybee gets real about his 'lack of respect' for DJ Black Coffee

DJ Prince Kaybee has finally revealed the reasons for his “lack of respect” towards Black Coffee that resulted in their heated exchanges in the past.

Mzansi has witnessed the “hostility” and twars between Prince Kaybee and Black Coffee for months now, where spicy clapbacks were exchanged between the pair.

However, tweeps never truly got an opportunity to understand why the two DJs don't seem to get along.

In a recent video interview with Everything SA Music, Prince Kaybee got candid about his feelings towards the world renowned DJ.

“I've got this thing about me ... apparently it's being arrogant. I really need you to earn my respect from a very personal point. Respect and recognition are two different things. I can recognise you as the world's number one DJ but you can't force me to respect you,” Kaybee said.

The uWrongo hitmaker explained that for him respect was a deeply personal thing, which he didn't just give out willy nilly. He added that while he's not taking anything away from how successful or talented DJ Black Coffee is, he felt Black Coffee hadn't done anything to earn his respect.

Watch the clip about Coffee below: