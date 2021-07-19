IN PICTURES | Here are the celebs who joined civilian clean-up efforts after riots and looting

Mzansi is singing praises to club DJ Prince Kaybee, rapper Jub Jub and several other celebrities for being actively involved in cleaning up areas affected by recent looting and destruction.

Gauteng MEC for sports, arts, culture and recreation Mbali Hlophe took the DJ and other artists to Mayfield Square and Daveyton Mall on a chilly Thursday to help clean up.

“It was an honour to serve with you Mbali Hlophe. To the community of Daveyton, we together managed to clean Mayfield Square and Daveyton Mall. I’m inspired,” he wrote on Instagram.

Prince Kaybee posted about his experience, saying that he suffered back pains after the cleanup but it was worth it.

"I don’t wanna lie, a broom for two hours is no child’s play, especially sand on a mall pavement. Lol, my back hurts," he tweeted.