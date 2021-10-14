Entertainment

Sequel to Happiness is a Four Letter Word to stream on Netflix

By Staff Reporter - 14 October 2021
A sequel of the SA romantic drama Happiness is a Four Letter Word which hit the cinemas five years ago is set to stream on Netflix on a date yet to be confirmed.

Happiness Ever After tells a story of black women seeking love and happiness as they juggle their careers and chase their dreams in fast-paced Johannesburg.

The sequel features stars such as Khanyi Mbau, Renate Stuurman and Richard Lukunku, who were part of the original cast of the film.

New faces include Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Yonda Thomas, Daniel Effiong, Loyiso MacDonald, Xolile Tshabalala and Nandi Nyembe.

Creator of the show Bongiwe Selane said: “I'm super excited about Happiness Ever After and being able to continue the uber-relatable story of sisterhood, friendship and love. Sequels are always difficult because the pressure is that much higher but they also offer something different and exciting and the opportunity to land the film on a global service like Netflix is its own reward. It is my sincere hope that the film resonates with audiences, and they fall back in love with their favorites and the new faces too.”

Selane said the movie follows the women as they grapple with relatable issues of relationship stress, parenting and family tensions.

"From belly-laughs to moments that hit you in the feels, viewers will be taken on a wonderful journey," she said.

