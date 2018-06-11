FIRST LOOK | Manaka Ranaka, Mmabatho Montsho and Tichina Arnold in Lockdown 3
Local TV drama Lockdown is pulling out all the stops for its third season.
For starters, leading lady Mmabatho Montsho will make her long-awaited TV comeback playing the role of Phindi Mazibuko.
Described as a naïve and idealistic woman, she will portray a criminal psychologist that believes that all evil can be redeemed.
Montsho’s last acting appearance was in the 2016 film Happiness is a Four-Letter Word, with Renate Stuurman and Khanyi Mbau. In recent years, she has been busy with her roles as producer, writer and director.
Isibaya matriarch Thembi Nyandeni, noted for playing Mkabayi Zungu, will play Phindi’s mother Minister Mazibuko. She is the Minister of Correctional Services and has been assigned to Thabazimbi to get things under control.
Minister Mazibuko is said to be hardcore and only softens up towards her daughter.
Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka has also snagged a role on the show. She will play Grace aka Zim Zim – a serial killer with a fascination for body parts and operating on people.
The Imposter actor Khulu Skenjana joins the cast as career criminal Mingus.
Ring of Lies starlet Dineo Nchabeleng completes the newest cast as Azania – a student activist who comes to Thabazimbi for arson and malicious damage to national property.
As previously announced veteran American actress Tichina Arnold renowned for her roles in Martin and Everybody Hates Chris will play new prisoner Pauletta Scott.
When she’s first introduced, a deal has went wrong with a former business associate, which leads to a series of events that see her locked up.
Series regulars Zola Nombona, Linda Sebezo, Pamela Nomvete, Lorcia Cooper and Dawn Thandeka King will all reprise their fan-favoirite roles.
The new season of Lockdown returns on Mzansi Magic on Monday, 9 July.