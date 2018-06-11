FIRST LOOK | Manaka Ranaka, Mmabatho Montsho and Tichina Arnold in Lockdown 3

Local TV drama Lockdown is pulling out all the stops for its third season.

For starters, leading lady Mmabatho Montsho will make her long-awaited TV comeback playing the role of Phindi Mazibuko.

Described as a naïve and idealistic woman, she will portray a criminal psychologist that believes that all evil can be redeemed.

Montsho’s last acting appearance was in the 2016 film Happiness is a Four-Letter Word, with Renate Stuurman and Khanyi Mbau. In recent years, she has been busy with her roles as producer, writer and director.