Thabang Moleya gets director gig on US hit TV series

Tembisa-born filmmaker Thabang Moleya is part of a high-profile international series with an A-list Hollywood cast.

Moleya is known for directing box office smash Happiness is a Four-Letter Word and medical series Jozi H.

When Sowetan caught up with Moleya yesterday, he was shooting the upcoming espionage drama The Professionals at the Rand Club in Johannesburg.

"It's such an amazing opportunity to be collaborating with international actors and amazing South African talents," he said.

"Projects like this that can showcase to the world that South Africa has talented people behind and in front of the camera to do content for the world."

Known for his roles in Happiness is a Four-Letter Word and Unmarried, Jamaican-born Stevel Marc is one of the leading stars in the series.