Mmabatho Montsho rises to new spiritual realm with film
Joko Ya Hao is one of the most popular Christian hymns that always guarantee a roaring sing-along and goose-bumps.
It also happens to be the catchy title of director Mmabatho Montsho's new short film that centers on Methodist Church's Manyano Women in the late 1950s and inspired by Winnie Madikizela-Mandela...
