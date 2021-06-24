Entertainment

Jiva! a ray of sunshine in the mist of the pandemic

Finally, Netflix captures our vibrant rainbow nation in the most honest, nuanced and authentic way

24 June 2021 - 08:51

The biggest let-down about Netflix’s latest African original series Jiva! is that it ends in the blink of an eye.

Give me season two already!..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight