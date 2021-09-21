Kabza De Small is SA’s most-streamed artist

While the list does not include any female artists, R&B musician Elaine’s critically acclaimed EP, Elements, cracked the top spot as the most-streamed SA album of all time.

I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust by Kabza De Small made it to the second spot; with Strings and Blings by Nasty C at number 3.

“I am so humbled and grateful that my music has been received with so much love and adoration. This project changed my life forever, and seeing how much people connect with it till this day, warms my heart,” Elaine said.

“Thank you to every single person that’s been streaming and supporting me. It wouldn’t be possible without you. I love and adore you guys! Thank you to Apple Music for the incredible support since its release. I can't wait to share new music with you all very soon. Stay safe. Love and light.”

Black Coffee and David Guetta’s Drive featuring Delilah Montagu has been named most-streamed SA song of all-time.

Elaine’s hit song You’re The One and Akulaleki by Samthing Soweto follow in second and third places, respectively.

Other songs making the list are eMcimbini (Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa), Suited (Shekhinah), Umlilo (DJ Zinhle), Umsebenzi Wethu (Busta 929 and Mpura), Deep of the Night (Goldfish), Fela In Versace (AKA) and Into Ingawe (Sun-El Musician and Ami Faku).

“Wow! I am simply blown away… It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to carry the flag of my country and to continue to expand the world's palette on the sounds of the globe,” said Black Coffee.