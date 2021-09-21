Kabza De Small is SA’s most-streamed artist
Elaine’s EP, Elements, the most-streamed SA album of all time
Kabza De Small has been Apple Music’s most-streamed SA artist since the global music platform made its debut in the country six years ago.
His regular collaborator, DJ Maphorisa, lands in the second place, while KZN rapper Nasty C takes the third spot. Gospel group Joyous Celebration and Afrikaans band Spoegwolf round off the top five for the most-streamed SA artists of all-time.
The global music streaming service has for the first time unveiled a long list detailing the most-streamed artist, most-streamed song and most-streamed album of all time in honour of Heritage Day.
“I’m pleased, honoured and humbled to accept this award and to join past recipients. As musicians, it is our dream to be recognised. It gives me great pleasure to be awarded by Apple Music as the most streamed South African artist to date,” Kabza De Small said.
“The Amapiano genre was generated long before it became commercial. The genre has surpassed my expectations. I don’t know how else I would be able to express myself without music. Thank you so much to all my fans.”
Completing the top 10 for most-streamed SA artists are AKA, A-Reece, Black Coffee, Sjava and Cassper Nyovest.
While the list does not include any female artists, R&B musician Elaine’s critically acclaimed EP, Elements, cracked the top spot as the most-streamed SA album of all time.
I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust by Kabza De Small made it to the second spot; with Strings and Blings by Nasty C at number 3.
“I am so humbled and grateful that my music has been received with so much love and adoration. This project changed my life forever, and seeing how much people connect with it till this day, warms my heart,” Elaine said.
“Thank you to every single person that’s been streaming and supporting me. It wouldn’t be possible without you. I love and adore you guys! Thank you to Apple Music for the incredible support since its release. I can't wait to share new music with you all very soon. Stay safe. Love and light.”
Black Coffee and David Guetta’s Drive featuring Delilah Montagu has been named most-streamed SA song of all-time.
Elaine’s hit song You’re The One and Akulaleki by Samthing Soweto follow in second and third places, respectively.
Other songs making the list are eMcimbini (Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa), Suited (Shekhinah), Umlilo (DJ Zinhle), Umsebenzi Wethu (Busta 929 and Mpura), Deep of the Night (Goldfish), Fela In Versace (AKA) and Into Ingawe (Sun-El Musician and Ami Faku).
“Wow! I am simply blown away… It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to carry the flag of my country and to continue to expand the world's palette on the sounds of the globe,” said Black Coffee.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.