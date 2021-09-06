Tresor milestone on Drake's hot album
SA-based producer credited in Certified Lover Boy
Canadian rapper Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, which had fans from all over the world buzzing at the weekend, has a special South African connection.
SA-based and Congolese-born musician Tresor is one of the names that contributed to the 21-track offering, joining high-profile artists Jay-Z, Giveon, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Masego and Kid Cudi...
