Tresor milestone on Drake's hot album

SA-based producer credited in Certified Lover Boy

Canadian rapper Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, which had fans from all over the world buzzing at the weekend, has a special South African connection.



SA-based and Congolese-born musician Tresor is one of the names that contributed to the 21-track offering, joining high-profile artists Jay-Z, Giveon, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Masego and Kid Cudi...