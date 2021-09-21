NW provincial interim committee member Chauke among ANC leaders accused of rigging

Motlanthe found the selection process for candidates had been marred by manipulation and actions that warranted disciplinary action

ANC provincial and regional leaders who have been cited for investigation and sanction for their alleged role in the party’s chaotic local government election candidate selection process have vowed to fight to clear their names.



This comes after the ANC national election committee led by party stalwart Kgalema Motlanthe found the selection process for candidates had been marred by manipulation and actions that warranted disciplinary action against some leaders in provinces and regions...