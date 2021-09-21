NW provincial interim committee member Chauke among ANC leaders accused of rigging
Motlanthe found the selection process for candidates had been marred by manipulation and actions that warranted disciplinary action
ANC provincial and regional leaders who have been cited for investigation and sanction for their alleged role in the party’s chaotic local government election candidate selection process have vowed to fight to clear their names.
This comes after the ANC national election committee led by party stalwart Kgalema Motlanthe found the selection process for candidates had been marred by manipulation and actions that warranted disciplinary action against some leaders in provinces and regions...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.