Newbie Buci bags two Sama gongs

Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG also wins big

The sky is the limit for gospel rising star Buci Radebe, who walked away with two accolades at the South African Music Awards (Samas) on Saturday.



Radebe bagged the White Star Newcomer of the Year and Best Traditional Faith Album during the 27th edition of the Samas, which was staged virtually...