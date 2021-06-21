The lensman who displayed Brenda Fassie's lavish wedding to the world

“I used to be friends with Brenda and had learnt that she was secretly planning this big wedding. So we were in Soweto because I used to capture social events and album launches,” Zulu recalled.

“We then ran into Brenda, who excitedly revealed that she was engaged. She used to love me a lot. She introduced me to Nhlanhla and I took pictures of them. On Monday, the Sowetan came out with this exclusive that she was engaged.”

Now that the cat was out of the bag, Fassie’s big Cape Town wedding was the one to watch on the social calendar. Zulu was flown by Sowetan to Cape Town for two weeks before the wedding to cover everything. But Zulu found it boring in his hotel room and spent most of the time at Fassie’s home in Langa.

“Yvonne Chaka Chaka was the matron of honour. Then Rebecca Malope and Mercy Pakela were the other bridesmaids. There were also a number of upcoming artists in attendance and it attracted every artist in SA. It was a wedding with a great storm,” Zulu said.

“That wedding until today is still my best wedding of all time. Her wedding gown was inspired by that of Princess Diana and Nhlanhla’s suit was inspired by Prince Charles. It was very expensive too.

“At Brenda’s house they were slaughtering about two sheep a day and she was very open to community.”