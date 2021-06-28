Recreating Boom Shaka look was a perfect fit for Siyababa
Young designer says music duo's vibe resonates with him
Avant-garde fashion designer Siyababa believes that recreating the Boom Shaka look for Sowetan40 x Netflix may have come early in his career, but it is the perfect fit.
Born Siyabonga Mtshali, his label Siyababa Atelier that launched in 2019 is one of the most promising labels to watch in SA...
