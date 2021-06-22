Yaya's triumph a victory for trans community

“Imagine me having complications getting this done, then what about an unknown person that doesn’t have a voice? If they are able to assist me, then let them assist other trans people. I have suggested a press conference in which they thoroughly explain to everyone all the requirements and alternatives for those that don’t meet those requirements.”

Mavundla submitted a medical report from her doctor and a supporting letter from a psychologist to get the process started at home affairs in November. A fee of approximately R200 was required.

According to Mavundla, public hospitals have a long waiting list, so it’s close to impossible to get such a report.

Consultation at her private doctor cost her R850.

Mavundla was told that it will take three months for home affairs to process her updated ID number, but she waited over six months.

“The first challenge was that I needed both my parents’ ID numbers, but I didn’t have my mother’s ID number,” Mavundla said.

“In March, I reached out to them and then a conversation about missing documents started – that my mother’s ID number was still required. I put a scenario of what if the trans person had transphobic parents and they chased them away from home.

“Then it was suggested that I must obtain an affidavit and they will then process my application. At some point the woman that was supposed to process everything was on leave.”