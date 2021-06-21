Fired-up young designer takes us back to Brenda Fassie’s wedding

Modutle has recreated the star's style for the Sowetan40 x Netflix campaign

Young local designer Orapeleng Modutle was only six months old when Brenda Fassie staged her epic 1989 "wedding of the decade" to Nhlanhla Mbambo.



Modutle, who turned 33 at the weekend, has three decades later recreated Fassie’s dreamy gown for the Sowetan40 x Netflix campaign that launched last Friday...