The best of SA radio nominated for 2021 awards
DJ Pastor cross swords with Lenny T for breakfast gong
Anele Mdoda, Moeti “Mo Flava” Tsiki, Lucky “LTK” Komanisi, Sizwe Dhlomo, Bongani Mtolo, Bongani Bingwa and Lenny T Legodi lead the nomination pack for this year’s SA Radio Awards.
Legodi (Thobela FM) – along with former co-host Mankoko Baby – and Mtolo (Radio 2000) are nodded for the PBS (public broadcast service) breakfast show presenter...
