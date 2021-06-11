Tsoai is more than a TV playboy, he’s also a successful taxi boss

Anything that I do is out of passion, even in business

There is more to Africa Tsoai than being the original TV playboy, thanks to his nuanced portrayal of the casanova characters of John Maputla and Tsokotla.



Aside from Skeem Saam and Mokgonyana Mmatswale not much is documented on Google search about the 53-year-old actor’s fascinating life. To my surprise, I uncover during our heart-to-heart chat that he’s been a taxi owner for more than 20 years. ..