Vusi Kunene joins cast
New soapie House of Zwide packs a punch with big names
Vusi Kunene, Baby Cele and Lindani Nkosi are set to headline House of Zwide, the much-anticipated daily drama that will replace Rhythm City.
Sowetan has reliably learnt that Kunene, Cele and Nkosi are some of the cast members of the new soapie. Commercial free-to-air channel e.tv together with production houses Bomb Productions and VideoVision Entertainment are keeping the cast top secret until an official announcement...
