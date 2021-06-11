Vusi Kunene joins cast

New soapie House of Zwide packs a punch with big names

Vusi Kunene, Baby Cele and Lindani Nkosi are set to headline House of Zwide, the much-anticipated daily drama that will replace Rhythm City.



Sowetan has reliably learnt that Kunene, Cele and Nkosi are some of the cast members of the new soapie. Commercial free-to-air channel e.tv together with production houses Bomb Productions and VideoVision Entertainment are keeping the cast top secret until an official announcement...