Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha reality show to air on Showmax

The wedding album for Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s colourful traditional ceremony that took place in April is here.



Sowetan has obtained the album ahead of the three-part special that will air on Showmax at the end of the month, showcasing the couple’s — real names Bongekile Simelane and Mandla Maphumulo — controversial love affair that has been marred by gender-based violence (GBV)...