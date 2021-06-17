Entertainment

Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha reality show to air on Showmax

17 June 2021 - 09:25

The wedding album for Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s colourful traditional ceremony that took place in April is here.

Sowetan has obtained the album ahead of the three-part special that will air on Showmax at the end of the month, showcasing the couple’s — real names Bongekile Simelane and Mandla Maphumulo — controversial love affair that has been marred by gender-based violence (GBV)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight