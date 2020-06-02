Belinda Davids brings Whitney to life
Local singer Belinda Davids channelled her idol Whitney Houston as she wowed during her audition on Britain's Got Talent that was aired at the weekend.
Sporting a plain white T-shirt with light wash jeans and red biker jacket - styled with curly locks - the resemblance to the late singer was uncanny as the 43-year-old singer belted out Houston's smash hit, One Moment in Time.
Not only did the Port Elizabeth-born songstress get roaring applause from the studio audience, but she also got a standing ovation from judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon. Four resounding yeses from the quartet sent her to the next round.
"What a way to end the show... this was just a fantastic end to a fantastic tour. I absolutely adore you. that was the moment we have been waiting for," Cowell commented.
"What a way to close an amazing run of auditions with a class act. I want to see the name Belinda Davids in lights - you are amazing," Dixon said.
"You have the ability to move us with your voice - that was great," Holden added.
"You have created such a massive moment for all of us tonight so thank you," Walliams said.
Davids has been singing since she was 14 and as a tribute singer she's well-known for performing in live concert The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston.
"My heart is pretty much up in my throat... I'm here to further my career. I'm shaking, I'm so sorry. I'm a singer and I do Whitney Houston songs. [I chose this song because] it reminds me so much of my boys. I have two boys and the most important thing for me to do is to make them proud," Davids nervously remarked before she started her audition.
Sowetan understands that the audition took place earlier this year.
