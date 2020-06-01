Chomane gives Lesedi FM on-air party a miss

When Sowetan sought his side of the story, someone picked up Chomane's phone and said he was not available for comment.

However, he took to Facebook yesterday to confirm that he was not part of the show in a now deleted post.

"I'm very sorry to disappoint you as listener[s] of Lesedi FM. I won't make it tomorrow morning. I presented the show alone why I must present it with Thuso (sic)," Chomane wrote.

As part of the 60th birthday celebration, Lesedi had invited other veteran presenters to return to the station.

According to a poster of the line-up, Mamontha Motaung will join the 9am to 12pm show; while Pulapula Mothibi will takeover from 12.30pm to 3pm. Lucky Qacha is expected to close between 3pm to 6pm.

"Chomane did the show alone for almost two to three decades. Thuso never did. Of all the people presenting, Chomane is the one who is still fresh and only gave up about two years ago," a source at the station told Sowetan.

"Mothibi last presented more than 20 years ago. Lucky about 15 or so years ago. All of them are presenting alone."

The SABC clarified that all the returning radio stars will be paired with other current personalities.

"As part of its 60th birthday celebration, Lesedi FM will embark on various activities to celebrate this major milestone by pairing old talent with new for specific programmes. These activities included taking the station's listeners down memory lane," Seapolelo said.

"It must be emphasised that none of the old personalities were going to present the shows on their own. The aim of inviting the old on-air personalities was to allow them to share their memories during their tenure at the station."