Fab five among brightest stars in acting class of 2020

The showbiz class of 2020 includes five rising stars - Sicelo Buthelezi, Ntobeko Sishi, Ama Qamata, Tshepo Senatle and Rosemary Zimu - that have positioned themselves for stardom.

Just three days into the Covid-19 lockdown in March, the country was introduced serendipitously to breakout actors Buthelezi (Teddy) and Sishi (Ntokozo) when Gomora premiered.

The pair managed to immediately create desirable personas - something that many work on for years - by portraying high school boys with teenage angst. So much so that the daily drama, returning to Mzansi Magic on Monday after a production break, dethroned The Queen as DStv's most-watched TV show.

Buthelezi and Sishi agree that they walked into the new decade filled with hope that their stars would take off - they just didn't expect it to happen so soon.

Durban-born Sishi was based in Cape Town when he sent producers his audition tape and eventually landed the role of a boy who accidentally kills a business tycoon in a botched hijacking.