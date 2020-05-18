Khosi Nkosi accused of being a copycat

A war over face masks has erupted between established fashion designers Khosi Nkosi and Morapedi Manotoana.

Soweto-based Manotoana, renowned for his 10-year-old brand Floyd Avenue, has accused Nkosi of being a copycat.

Manotoana strongly believes that Nkosi stole the design idea of his signature denim blue mask with a side strap that he claims to have made in March. Manotoana first shared his mask publicly on social media on April 15. This comes after Metro FM's Naked DJ posted four days ago a camouflage mask designed by Nkosi with a similar side strap panel.

"That is the detail that defined my mask from other people's masks," Manotoana told Sowetan yesterday.

"When you plagiarise such a mask, I'm now put under pressure to create a different mask that will work for my brand.

"I had planned to do my mask in camouflage and now it's going to look like I'm coping Khosi. When you plagiarise someone's work you back them into that kind of corner," he said.

"It's a bullying mentality that you are just entitled to other people's work. I'm not the first person she has done this to and at some point somebody needed to call her out on it," Manotoana said.

Nkosi told Sowetan yesterday she rejected Manotoana's accusations and was considering legal action. Nkosi's brand was founded in 2008 and she is well-known for dressing local stars such as Nomzamo Mbatha, Liesl Laurie, Dineo Langa (née Moeketsi), Khanya Mkangisa and Candice Modiselle.

"Plagiarism by definition is presenting someone else's work or ideas as your own, with or without their consent, by incorporating it into your work without full acknowledgement," Nkosi said. "Our response will be to firstly show all the other aspects of the mask that are different (as per image).