Minnie Dlamini, LootLove & Pearl Modiadie: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
The first weekend of the 21-day lockdown had many people home-bound, and most of our fave celebs were no exception. But like every other weekend in Celebville, this one did not end without its own happenings.
In Mzansi, a radio star had her final show and bowed out, while others shared what they got up to in their homes.
Further abroad, a number one hit was celebrated.
Here’s what some of your fave celebs got up to.
View this post on Instagram
The A Team! Started April 1 2016 and now, bowing out gracefully, 28 March 2020. I remember exactly where I was when I heard we’d be teaming up, more blown away by the fact that I had mentioned to someone in passing, that if I had to team up with anyone when it came to radio, it would be you. You were at Y at the time, little did I know that God was listening and it would all unfold in less than a month. I’ve enjoyed building this show with you, getting it right, sometimes wrong, agreeing and disagreeing... Then @Djjawz pulled through and we won our first radio award. (Also s/o Fav: @zeetakesnicepictures)! I’ll miss Saturday nights on air 😢 To great work done... 🥂 To double clutches... and to memories... we built something dope and we will both continue to do so. On and Upwards. Every end is a beginning & I can’t wait to see what the next chapter brings! #MyLastAbsokuteHipHopRadioShow #DontWorryYallImStillOnAir #ANewBeginningAwaits #ToTheTopTop #AbsoluteHipHop Forever.
Radio personality and model, Luthando Shosha (commonly known as LootLove) gracefully bowed out of her hip hop show alongside DJ Speedsta. Her last show aired on Metro FM on Saturday. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the star mentioned how it is onwards and upwards from here, and that she will still be on radio. Does this mean she will have another show at another station? We guess time will tell.
This past weekend, Minnie Dlamini pressed the rewind button to the time when she hosted the Mumm brunch in January. The star-studded event, was attended by the likes of Unathi Nkayi. The two have become very good industry friends, and as usual, they looked amazing on this occasion. Friends who slay together…we absolutely love it!
Radio and TV host Pearl Modiadie spent a part of her weekend getting her body right by doing some weight training. The star shared how she will be using this time to get back into her workout routine, and will be doing it from the comfort of her backyard. The lesson here? Even if the gym is closed, there is definitely no excuse.
View this post on Instagram
Stay Prayed Up!💫 - Ginger tea with lemon during prayers every morning... FYI: Ginger helps prevent stress and helps your body fight chronic diseases. Quarantining has me eating all sorts of food so it’s also helped with my digestive system.♥️ #SelfLove during Quarantine is essential!
TV personality and MC, K Naomi took to her Instagram to shower her followers with some self-care advice this weekend. The star shared that she will be drinking a cup of ginger tea each morning during this period, and advised her followers to do the same. The benefits, as she highlighted, include helping your body fight diseases and strengthening the digestive system.
Singer and songwriter John Legend was in a celebratory mood when he shared that his hit song “Last time I say sorry” alongside Kane Brown occupied the number one spot on iTunes. Many of his fans and colleagues took to the comment section with congratulatory messages, as well as to express just how much they love and enjoy the song.
As quarantine life continues, media personality and reality TV star Kylie Jenner shared how she was bored at home this weekend. Always one to put on a show, the reality star shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram in her stay-at-home outfit. Many of her fans took to the comment section to suggest various things she could do to keep herself entertained. Tik-Tok and You-Tube were high on the list...obviously!