Dj Zinhle, Cassper Nyovest & Oprah Winfrey: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
It was yet another weekend of staying indoors and staying apart.
What this has meant for some of our favourite celebs is that they have had to find fun and interesting things to do while at home, as well as innovative ways to keep their fans entertained during this time.
Here in Mzansi, celebs spent quality time with their bundles of joy, while others entertained their fans online .
Here‘s what some of your fave celebs got up to.
Dj Zinhle spent part of her weekend bonding with her girls. She melted the hearts of many on social media in a post which she captioned “Girls club”, posing alongside her daughter Kairo and her puppy. Dj Zinhle’s daughter is undoubtedly much loved for her cuteness and personality , and she has managed to score herself many social media followers at a very young age.
Bonding was definitely the name of the game as TV presenter and dancer, Bontle Modiselle also spent some quality time with her bundle of joy. While the star has not yet revealed her baby’s face to her fans, she has made her pregnancy journey public and shares many “mommy moments” on social media. Many of her followers took to the comment section with messages of love for the dancer mom and her baby.
With more and more people looking online for things to do during this lockdown period, celebs have taken to online platforms to entertain their fans and Cassper Nyovest is no exception. The star spent this past weekend on Tik-Tok and by the look of things, he is thoroughly enjoying it. Abuti FillUp has explored Tik-Tok and uploaded plenty of funny videos which his fans have absolutely loved. What’s more, he even hosted a Tik-Tok concert.
Radio personality and DJ, Lerato Kganyago spent part of her weekend behind the decks keeping her fans entertained. In an Instagram post where she expressed her gratitude for all who tuned in, many of her followers took to the comment section to thank her back for serving a fire set and making them dance from the comfort of their homes.
Oprah Winfrey cooked up a storm this weekend as she made spaghetti carbonara for the very first time with the help of a YouTube video from Chef Jamie Oliver. Many of her followers had a good laugh when they noticed she used a spoon-rest to stir the spaghetti, and they took to the comment section to cheer her on and share some cooking tips and tricks.