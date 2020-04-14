Bloemfontein Celtic fans won't let Tim Sukazi buy club

Various reports also suggest Mokoena, a Bloemfontein-born tycoon who owns Mokoena Group, that specialises in investment and construction businesses, is also interested in owning Phunya Sele Sele.

Pule has made it clear supporters wouldn't accept Sukazi, vowing to fight with whatever they have as they think the Galaxy owner would move Celtic to Mpumalanga.

"Lebo is from Bloemfontein and if he buys the club, it'll remain in Free State, so that would be acceptable. But for Tim, no, we won't allow it," Pule told Sowetan yesterday.

"Tim is from Mpumalanga and he has a lot of support there. He'd take the club to his province, so we don't want it to be sold to him. We will fight with all we have. I hope bra Max Tshabalala [the club's chair] sells to Lebo."

While Sukazi wasn't keen to comment, Mokoena dismissed reports he wants to buy the club.

"Yes, I love Celtic as someone from Bloem but I don't know why people say I want to buy the club. My objective is to help the team secure financial support after the [coronavirus-enforced] lockdown, that's all," Mokoena said yesterday.

Meanwhile, Tshabalala hung up after hearing it was Sowetan calling him. However, the club's chief executive Khumbulani Konco hinted that the sale of the club was back on the cards.

"Everything is for sale, even you. Someone can buy you to work for them," said Konco.