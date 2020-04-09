Lockdown a productive period for artist Mfupi

Soweto-born visual artist Vusi Mfupi has been enjoying living in his studio and producing artworks during the national lockdown.

Mfupi, who has been an artist for more than 22 years, has been keeping himself busy, dividing his time

between his studio in Eloff Extension in the Joburg CBD and his home in Soweto.

"I was hoping to participate in different art fairs but when the corona started, many events were cancelled," he said.

"Instead of entertaining that disappointment I just started painting and wanted to keep myself busy during this lockdown. I have been literally living in the studio."