Artists reflect on how Covid-19 will change entertainment industry

Will South African Artists rise above the obstacles brought by Covid-19 to echoe their truths about the realities that have been illuminated by the global pandemic?

In an interview with Sowetan, the award-winning playwright Zakes Mda explains how the art scene will see artists, triggered by their realities, emerge to tell their truths about how Covid-19 impacted their lives.

"Artists will not be told what to create, they are right there in the informal settlements, where a disease like Covid-19 will be devastating in such places that are under served by government in as far as services are concerned, " said novelist Mda.

"Majority of blacks will be negatively impacted by Covid-19 that is why there is much anger in townships like Alexandra; it will be more when winter comes, fuelled by the cold," said Mda