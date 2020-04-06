'Loud, proud, fierce and sassy' Vinolia Mashego mourned

Friends and industry peers of the late TV presenter Vinolia 'V-Mash' Mashego have expressed shock and sadness at her sudden death.

The 57-year-old Mashego was found dead at her home in Mamelodi, Pretoria today.

Actress and musician Linah Ngcobo said V-Mash's death was a big loss for the country.

She said: “I’m really shocked. Her death is a big loss for the country because she was talented. We had time to speak while shooting on set. She got along with everyone. She was funny and full of jokes. She was telling me how she was happy to have landed a role in the show and able to make money.”