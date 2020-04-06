News

'Loud, proud, fierce and sassy' Vinolia Mashego mourned

By Patience Bambalele - 06 April 2020 - 17:59
Friends and industry peers of the late TV presenter Vinolia 'V-Mash' Mashego have expressed shock and sadness at her sudden death. 

The 57-year-old Mashego was found dead at her home in Mamelodi, Pretoria today.

Actress and musician Linah Ngcobo said V-Mash's death was a big loss for the country.

She said: “I’m really shocked. Her death is a big loss for the country because she was talented. We had time to speak while shooting on set. She got along with everyone. She was funny and full of jokes. She was telling me how she was happy to have landed a role in the show and able to make money.”

Seasoned musician Mercy Pakela, who started in the music industry together with Mashego, praised the late singer and presenter for her great talent. The two started out together singing Bubble Gum music in the late 1980s.

“We started together with Brenda Fassie and V-Mash and we were very 'stout' (naughty) together. We worked together recently at Morula Sun and we had fun. She was a stand-up comedian and even making jokes about me.”

“People don’t know V-Mash, she was a very intelligent human being. She was knowledgeable and knew the world around her. She was very vocal about issues of artist exploitation. She was vibrant and hyper active,”she said.

Former Jam Alley presenter Twasa praised the late Mashego for helping to launch many careers.

Singer-songwriter and gqom star Busiswa Gqulu said V-Mash gave her a first peek of how a kasi girl can dominate.

