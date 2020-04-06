'Loud, proud, fierce and sassy' Vinolia Mashego mourned
Friends and industry peers of the late TV presenter Vinolia 'V-Mash' Mashego have expressed shock and sadness at her sudden death.
The 57-year-old Mashego was found dead at her home in Mamelodi, Pretoria today.
Actress and musician Linah Ngcobo said V-Mash's death was a big loss for the country.
She said: “I’m really shocked. Her death is a big loss for the country because she was talented. We had time to speak while shooting on set. She got along with everyone. She was funny and full of jokes. She was telling me how she was happy to have landed a role in the show and able to make money.”
Seasoned musician Mercy Pakela, who started in the music industry together with Mashego, praised the late singer and presenter for her great talent. The two started out together singing Bubble Gum music in the late 1980s.
“We started together with Brenda Fassie and V-Mash and we were very 'stout' (naughty) together. We worked together recently at Morula Sun and we had fun. She was a stand-up comedian and even making jokes about me.”
“People don’t know V-Mash, she was a very intelligent human being. She was knowledgeable and knew the world around her. She was very vocal about issues of artist exploitation. She was vibrant and hyper active,”she said.
Former Jam Alley presenter Twasa praised the late Mashego for helping to launch many careers.
It is so sad to hear about the passing of the icon that is Vinolia Mashego💔😭. Jam Alley launched so many careers. And it has been a privilege to contribute to such a beautiful South African story, started by such iconic creatives. #RIPVMash pic.twitter.com/bA9UD6hq7J— TheRise2020 (@Twasagirl) April 6, 2020
Singer-songwriter and gqom star Busiswa Gqulu said V-Mash gave her a first peek of how a kasi girl can dominate.
The original IT-girl! First black girl I saw on my TV screen being loud & proud & fierce & sassy. First peek of how a Kasi girl can dominate the scene.Yho! Gave us her all when there was not much else to look forward to❤ #RIPVMash Condolences to the Mashego family & loved ones🙏🏾 https://t.co/c7xCrM9I4R— Busiswa Gqulu (@busiswaah) April 6, 2020
Watch: We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of a pioneer of South African Television, Vinolia Mashego popularly known as V-Mash, who became a leader of popular culture in the 90's and will forever be remembered for breathing life into the soul of our nation #RIPVMash pic.twitter.com/2uHlZefT6p— Department of Arts & Culture (@ArtsCultureSA) April 6, 2020
