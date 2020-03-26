WATCH | Take a walk in my shoes. This is how I built a sneaker empire from a shack

Someone has been dripping vivid colours all over South Africa. Across the streets and inside shopping malls, paint-streaked takkies are popping up.

Lekau Sehoana is the artist behind this footwear revolution. These creations are symbolic of his personality, passion – and a lifetime of perseverance.

“I went from not having shoes to having a sneaker line,” Sehoana says. But getting there meant building himself up twice over.