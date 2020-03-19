'I'd rather die than infect anyone else': KZN woman awaiting Covid-19 test results

A KwaZulu-Natal make-up artist has posted a genuine and heartfelt account of her horrifying ordeal to get tested for the coronavirus after one of her clients tested positive.

Bonita Pillai, a 32-year-old make-up artist from Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, took to social media on Thursday and opened up about her experience, raising questions of whether SA is actually prepared to deal with the pandemic.

She learnt that a client, who had travelled from Johannesburg to Durban to attend her father's 70th birthday celebration over the weekend, had tested positive for the virus this week.

Speaking exclusively to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, Pillai said she firmly believed that the government was not ready to deal with what was coming.

She claimed that none of the hotline numbers provided by the department of health were reachable.

“The amount of sick people that were there getting tested at the lab was ridiculous. Someone [at the lab] told me that they were not prepared for this. If people are not responsible, we have a major issue on our hands,” she said.