South Africa

Police investigative unit Ipid sees spike in abusive calls since lockdown

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 27 March 2020 - 12:05
SAPS and the SANDF round up homeless people in the Johannesburg CBD to take them to places of safety amid the Covid-19 outbreak
Image: Thulani Mbele/Sowetan

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate Ipid said it had been inundated with "abusive and unacceptable calls" to staff since the start of the national lockdown.

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said the organisation was‚ however‚ ready to help any member of the public who regarded themselves as a victim of police brutality during the lockdown.

“Since the implementation of the national lockdown‚ members of the public have been making abusive and unacceptable calls to some of the Ipid standby telephone numbers. Ipid is appealing to the public to contact Ipid only on matters that relate to its mandate. Any other complaints should be directed to relevant bodies‚" said Seisa.

"Interfering with Ipid's work is a criminal offence."

In terms of the new regulations governing the lockdown‚ police are mandated to restrict the movement of people and goods.

This includes a ban on gatherings other than for a funeral‚ where the number of mourners is restricted to 50.




