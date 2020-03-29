SANDF calls up Reserve Force, 3,000 community patrollers join fight against coronavirus in Gauteng
The SANDF is calling up members of its Reserve Force to complement troops already deployed on the ground in the fight against the coronavirus.
Spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the call was in line with the National Disaster Management Act requiring the SANDF to help render emergency services. This included helping with the movement of people and goods.
“Similarly, the SA Military Health Service has called up Reserve Force doctors, nurses, operational emergency care practitioners together with teams to work with other health practitioners in various fields,” said Dlamini.
“The SANDF is grateful to the Reserve Force members for their willingness to serve and appeals to civilian employers to release their staff members called up for Reserve Force service,” he added.
Meanwhile in Gauteng, community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said on Sunday that 3,000 community patrollers and Community Police Forums (CPF) had been activated to help manage queues at malls, shopping centres and other hotspots.
This project will include pension and social grant days.
“This decision was taken in the wake of what was observed on the first day of the lockdown period, where it became apparent that many of Gauteng’s citizens are susceptible to possible infections because of non-compliance with the set standards, especially, when conducting shopping,” said Mazibuko.
The community patrollers were issued with essential services permits.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.