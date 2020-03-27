South Africa

SA Lockdown: Public reactions on day one

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 27 March 2020 - 10:14
Police pouring out alcohol found in a vehicle
Image: Alaister Russell

On Friday, South Africans woke up to day one of what will be the norm for the next 21 days as the country is in lockdown.

The nationwide lockdown is one of the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to halt the spread of the coronavirus.  

As confirmed cases ticked above 1,000 with two deaths announced on Friday morning, the sweeping measures are in a bid to stem the pandemic and “save lives of South Africans from infections and to save lives of hundreds of thousands of people”. 

People will still be able to leave their homes for essential reasons such as to seek medical care, buy food or collect a social grant.

All shops and businesses will be closed, with the exemption of pharmacies, laboratories, banks, the JSE, supermarkets, petrol stations and health care providers.

Health workers, emergency personnel and security services will continue to work, while soldiers have been deployed to patrol the streets in support of the police.

Arrest made

At midnight on Thursday, several people were arrested in Johannesburg for allegedly disregarding lockdown rules.

Among those arrested were a club owner who continued to operate after midnight despite calls from police minister Bheki Cele for taverns, clubs, pubs and other liquor outlets to remain closed.

Social media 

On Twitter, hashtags #21LockdownSA and #Day1 topped the trending list as many shared how they were feeling.

While some said they were disappointed by the no “dramatic entry by the police or soldiers”, many were not fazed by the lockdown.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say.

