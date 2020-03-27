SA Lockdown: Public reactions on day one

On Friday, South Africans woke up to day one of what will be the norm for the next 21 days as the country is in lockdown.

The nationwide lockdown is one of the measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

As confirmed cases ticked above 1,000 with two deaths announced on Friday morning, the sweeping measures are in a bid to stem the pandemic and “save lives of South Africans from infections and to save lives of hundreds of thousands of people”.