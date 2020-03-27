South Africa

Durban trio bust with firearms and ammo 30 minutes after lockdown

By Suthentira Govender - 27 March 2020 - 16:23
Pistols and ammunition seized from three Durban men on Friday
Image: Supplied

Half an hour into lockdown on Friday, three Durban men were arrested by police after they were found with firearms and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said police were monitoring the Berea area when they stopped and searched a vehicle with three occupants..

Police recovered two pistols with their serial numbers filed off and 24 rounds of ammunition.

“Three males aged between 24 and 36 were immediately arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.”

The men were expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.

“The suspects will be profiled to ascertain if they can be linked to any cases in the province. Their firearms will also be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of crime,” said Mbele

