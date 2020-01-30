Entertainment

Ayanda Thabethe: Watch black heroes with your kids

By CHRIZELDA KEKANA - 30 January 2020 - 06:20
Ayanda Thabethe has encouraged parents to expose their kids to black excellence early in life.
Image: Ayanda Thabethe/Instagram

TV personality Ayanda Thabethe has encouraged parents to watch more shows featuring black superheroes with their kids from an early age - so they know that their skin isn't a disadvantage.

Ayanda recently pointed out that there are so many black heroes and trailblazers for kids to look up to. 

"Watch black heroes with your children so that they may know from the onset that their skin colour does not put them at a disadvantage in skill and ability," she said.

Ayanda added that having this knowledge in them will help them later as they grow up, "so that as they navigate the world, they are able to rise above what the world may have them believe".

Sis is right! Black excellence is a marvel to watch in action and children should know that as early as they can.

